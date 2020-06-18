Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 18

There’s always something happening around Northwest Arkansas. We take a look in this segment sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art & The Momentary have both reopened to the public. The reopening occurred on June 10th, but before you head to either place, make sure you’re up-to-date on their new safety measures, limited tickets and increased sanitation. Also, if you’re not quite ready go for a visit, both art spaces have released several things to do online. Including film screening panels, virtual tours and more.
At 2:00 p.m., the Springdale Public Library is hosting a Zoom chat for teenagers with Author Heidi Heilig. She’s the author of the book “A Kingdom for a Stage.” This event is part of the library’s “Talk with an Author” series which is happening on several Thursday’s this Summer.
How about some music to get you ready for the weekend? Popular, local band Arkansauce will be live-streaming a concert from George’s Majestic Lounge. The band brings their unique sound right into your homes at 9:30 p.m. Stay tuned to George’s social media for the live stream link.
The American Girl Brand is recognizing heroes and their families With an exclusive #ThankYouHeroes product. For every American Girl #ThankYouHeroes scrubs doll outfit sold, the brand will donate one doll craft activity book to First Responders Children’S Foundation. Also, they are celebrating real-life heroes by giving fans the opportunity to nominate a local hero in their life and win a custom-made American Girl doll in their hero’s likeness.