Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 20

Bassist Shaun Munday will be performing at Growler USA in Rogers. Munday has studied under and performed along with some of the greatest musicians in the industry including John Mayer, Corinne Bailey Rae and Colin Raye . His is set to start performing at 6:30 p.m.

Fun for the whole family is happening at the Splash Park at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Magician George Reader will be performing a free show for all ages. Bring out your camping chairs and blankets for seating. The show will start at 6:00 p.m.

Dress for Success is holding an informative and interactive networking event in partnership with Northwest Arkansas Community College.

The organization will be walking attendees through the keys for networking your way to success. The event is scheduled to take place at NWACC from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Comedians of NWA and Nomads presents Comedy Open Mic Night at Nomads in South Fayetteville starting at 8:00 p.m. It’s free to attend. The show features a wide range of comedians from first-timers and veterans.