Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, June 25
As we gear up for next school year, the United Way needs your help. They are helping to get students ready for school with their annual Fill the Bus campaign… and they are looking for volunteers The drive partners with Walmart, Crayola, Coca Cola and others. Volunteers help out by sorting supplies on school buses at area Walmart stores.
Happening at 2:00 p.m., the Springdale Public Library is hosting a zoom chat for teenagers. These book talks are a great way for the teens to meet the authors of some great summer reading books. The featured book today is “The Henna Wars.” If you miss it, don’t worry, there’s another one next week.
Are you on the hunt for a job, but having trouble knowing where to start? The Rogers Public Library is offering a webinar on how to land the job interview from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. They will cover subjects like online job searching and how to prepare for an online interview.
Here is something to look forward to. Make your plans now because Bentonville Parks & Rec has announced that they will progress with a live 4th of July celebration. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and they have increased their guidelines to take measures against Covid-19.