Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 27

Bite NWA is in full swing. And if you’re looking for tickets we have a sweet deal to tell you about. Sweet Freedom Cheese and Bite NWA are partnering up to give you the VIP treatment. It includes a mini class all about cheese, plus sampling from Bite NWA delivered right to Sweet Freedom Cheese’s dining room inside 8th Street Market. Tickets to this culinary experience includes a ticket to Bite. Use the promo code “GoodDay” for $20. Click here for tickets. Here are some helpful tips to remember for attending BITE NWA:

Don’t forget your id

There is a bag policy

Parking at Bentonville High School, Shuttle to 8th St.

If you need the address for Uber/Lyft to get home: 700 SE 5th St., Bentonville

Have fun



After you get your fill at bite, stay for the after-party at the 8th St Market patio. Entertainment features the amazing singer Bijoux out of Little Rock.

It will be an evening of soul happening at 9:00 p.m. at Bike Rack Brewing Company. Click here for details.



The summer family fun series continues at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and you’re invited to watch Shakespeare’s classic tale of “star-crossed” young love, Romeo & Juliet. The iconic play has been re-imagined for audiences of all ages in a one-hour adaptation. The event is free with no registration required and it will take place on Walker Landing at 6:00 p.m. Click here for details.



The Gulley Park Summer Concert series continues tonight with the NWA Jazz and more orchestra. The concert is free and open to all ages.

Plus there will be a bonus intermission performance by NWA Ballet Theatre. Bring your blankets and camping chairs. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. Click here for details.



Here’s an event happening in the River Valley. Filmmakers and film fans are invited to the River Valley Film Society’s inaugural meeting at 5 Star Productions . The society will connect filmmakers & fans, actors, directors, designers, producers, writers, and crew with each other to help promote new projects, and to build up the local arts community. The meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. For details click here.