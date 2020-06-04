Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, June 4 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

The Amazeum is bringing you a cocktail chemistry style experiment for adults 21 and up. Plus, Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House along with a couple of others will get to attempt to nail or fail creating the cocktail. The virtual event, called “Quarantini,” is from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. All tips will go toward continuing the Amazeum’s mission. For more information, click here.

We’ve mentioned previously that the Walton Family Foundation, Venture Noire, The Venture Center, & the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce partnered to create “The Big Pitch,” a virtual pitch competition for entrepreneurs of color. Thursday, June 4 is the final round of competition where a total of $30,000 will be awarded. You can tune in to watch these businesses give their big pitches from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Are you binging on some new shows or classic movies? Inquiring minds want to know! Fayetteville Public Library is offering a free virtual meeting to catch up on what’s hot and what’s not in the ever-expanding world of streaming media. That event is happening at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northwest Arkansas invites you out to Virtual Thirsty Thursday from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. You can join mixologist Mitchell Griffith from Puritan Coffee & Beer. Mitchell will teach you a few fun drinks to create at your next dinner party. If you want to make the drinks along with Mitchell, click here to find more information and a list of the ingredients you will need.