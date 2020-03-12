Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, March 12

***UPDATE: the Professionals Night Out and Minority & Women-Owned Business events mentioned in this story have been postponed***

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, March 12.

The City of Bentonville is hosting the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise Workshop. This workshop is geared toward minority & women business owners. It will provide an overview, certification, training opportunities, and loan opportunities. It’s happening at the Bentonville Public Library from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and it’s a free event. For more information, click here.

The Office of Entrepreneurship & Innovation of the University of Arkansas is presenting a celebration of music, entrepreneurship, and the road less traveled with Troy Campbell. Troy is the Founder and President of The House of Songs. You can hear from Troy from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub, located on West Mountain Street in Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public. Additional information can be found HERE.

The Momentary in Bentonville is holding a panel discussion. The panel consists of artists who are helping to peel back the layers of their own communities. The discussion is titled “Reflecting Communities: State of the Art 2020,” and will take place in the tower interior at The Momentary at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free. Registration is recommended. To register and to find more information, click here.

Equestrian Bridges, the Northwest Arkansas non-profit building bridges between children and their families with horses, has put a call out for volunteers for their 8th Annual Mini Derby. The event is happening on Saturday, May 2. You can see their mini horses run. The event happens the same day as The Kentucky Derby, so you’ll be watching that as well. If you’re interested in volunteering at the 8th Annual Mini Derby, click here.