Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, March 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, March 19.

If you’re experiencing a little cabin fever, Northwest Athletic Club in Springdale is offering a live Zumba class that you can do from the comfort of your home. There will be squats, burpees and fun! The virtual Zumba class starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Coronavirus Pandemic is having an impact on so many people, and now is a great time to show kindness and love to others. “NWA Strong” has a goal of helping small businesses through this trying time. Here’s how it works. Visit 5 of your favorite small businesses and purchase a gift card. You can use these for yourself or gift them to others. Then post a picture on social media and tag 5 people. The idea here is to show support for our small businesses. Because being kind right now will go a long way in our community.

Our friends at DayVision films are cranking out some YouTube videos supporting their short film “Focus.” You can learn more about this local film and more about the folks who made it over on their youtube channel which can be found HERE.

Here’s something you can look forward to. With all the attention on local craft beer a new podcast is dropping their first episode on Thursday, March 26. The podcast is called “Beyond the Tap,” and will shine a light on some of our favorite Northwest Arkansas hot spots. The premiere episode will feature Natural State Beer Company. For additional information, click here.