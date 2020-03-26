Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, March 26

Watch as we take a look at how you can stay involved with the community and give back during this time where you might be a little less mobile. Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, March 26 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra might be on a break but they are working with their catering partners to feed local health care workers. For the next several weeks, you can make a tax deductible donation of $9 per meal and they will have them delivered by professionally trained catering companies to local health care providers like NW Medical and Mercy, Rogers. You can donate now and this opportunity is planned to last all the way to April 30. You can find more information by clicking HERE.

If you’re in Fayetteville, the Mount Sequoyah Center is offering food to-go for families who are wanting a fresh, hot meal. Chef Justus Moll at the center is currently planning menus and meals 2 weeks at a time. Meals are $15 per person or $55 for a family of 4. Currently on the menu are options like prime rib, apricot chicken marsala, and beer-braised beef. This is a great way to get some chef-prepared food and give back to a local non-profit. For more information, click here.

Many artists both national and local are doing home concerts. Local band and friend of the show Route 358 is getting in on the action. They are presenting a concert from their bandroom tonight on Facebook Live. Route 358, like many musicians, are missing their friends and their fans. If you want to support a great local act, check them out on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. More details can be found HERE.

Perhaps you’re inspired by local musicians like Route 358 and you want to learn to play an instrument, guitar-maker “Fender” can help! They are offering three months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to the first 100,000 who sign up on Fender Play. For more information and to sign up, click here.