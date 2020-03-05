Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA, Thursday March 5

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

If you have teenagers, they can head to the Rogers Public Library at 6:00 p.m. for Teen Movie Night. They are screening the DC animated film “Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” If you need a few minutes without your teens perhaps you have some errands to do this is an excellent way to have a little break. “Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is rated PG-13.

Are you still waiting for your letter from a certain school of witchcraft and wizardry? While you are waiting, you can head to Black Apple Cider in downtown Springdale to needle felt an owl. The workshop is presented by AJ Makes and starts at 6:30 p.m. All supplies and instruction provided with the cost of the class which is $30. Click here for more details.



An Oscar-nominated film is being screened at Momentary’s first film series. “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” by Ramell Ross is being screened at 7:00 p.m. The Director will be doing a Q&A with the audience following the film, which is constructed in a form that allows the viewer an emotive impression of the historic South⁠. Admission is $15\$12 for members, for tickets click here.



It’s a special night at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. Durand Jones and The Indications with special guest Shaun Munday will perform beginning at 7:00 p.m. This sure-to-be memorable concert will also be a celebration ending to NWACC’s Spring Arts & Culture Festival.

