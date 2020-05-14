Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, May 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, May 14 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA is now accepting applications for traditional scholarships for the Fall 2020 semester. Students can use their scholarship awards to cover personal and educational expenses to overcome barriers while pursuing their degree. These scholarships allow students to focus on achieving success for themselves and their families. The deadline to apply for these scholarships is June 15. Click here for eligibility requirements and details on how to apply.

The Momentary is hosting a virtual talent show to provide community members an outlet to share their own visual, performing, or culinary arts talents, and have the opportunity to see their work projected on the Momentary Tower! Participants are invited to create a 30-second-or-less video and submit via social media by tagging @themomentary and using the hashtag #motowertalentshow by Sunday, May 24. Ten winners will be chosen by the Momentary team and will have their video projected on the Momentary Tower on Friday, May 29. For more information, click here.

With bike trails all over Northwest Arkansas, our region has become a hub for cyclists. You now have the opportunity to cast your vote for your favorite Arkansas mountain bike trail. ArkansasOutside.com is hosting the survey and you can cast your vote from the comfort of your home. Click here to vote.

Start your weekend a little early with some music! The duo Lazy Daisy will be live-streaming a concert on Facebook. They invite you to warm up the telly, ice down the drinks and send someone to JJ’s for some curbside service. They will be live-streaming from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.