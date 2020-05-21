Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, May 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, May 21 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

If you’ve been missing the opportunity to see visual art in-person, we’ve got an event you might be interested in. You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary this evening for a lively conversation. The event is titled “Digital Talk: State of the Art 2020: The Aesthetics of Place.” The event will be held over Zoom at 7:00 p.m. and you must register to attend. For more information and to register, click here.

We live in such a giving community and here’s a way you can give back. Non-profits are in need of hygiene products for those affected by Covid-19. A new initiative at the University of Arkansas has created a supply drive for non-profits. If you want to contribute and help out, you can drop off donations at various bins outside of Beautiful Lives Boutique in Fayetteville. Items needed include diapers, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products. For more information, click here.

Happening in the River Valley, you’re invited to join an Open Mic Night and Live Charity Auction. The Fort Smith Retro Market is hosting the event starting at 6:30 p.m. The virtual event will feature poetry from Hayleigh Worgan. After Hayleigh’s performance stay online for a live charity auction. Here’s your chance to grab antiques, collectibles, interior decor and more. Proceeds will benefit Jen’s Kitty Rehab. Again, that’s all happening on the Fort Smith Retro Market’s Facebook Page. For more information, click here.

The University of Arkansas is taking its fandom on the road…kind of. At 6:00 p.m. on the Arkansas Razorbacks Facebook Page and Twitter. You can join head coaches Sam Pittman (Football Coach) Shauna Taylor (Women’s Golf Coach) & Chris Bucknam (Men’s Cross Country & Track & Field Coach) for a Virtual Razorback Road Show. This is a great way for fans to engage and unite together to celebrate Arkansas Athletics. You can even submit questions for the roadshow guests. The University has plans to continue this series. For more information, click here.