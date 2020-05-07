Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, May 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, May 7 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Mother’s Day is coming, and what mom doesn’t love a good brunch? If you’re like me and your still figuring out the best way to celebrate the moms in your life, here’s an idea. Honeycomb Kitchen in Rogers has partnered with The Food Conservancy and Chef Heather Artripe to bring you a virtual cooking class guaranteed to help you create the perfect brunch! The class costs $50 and takes place tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting a Happy Hour event with principal oboe player Theresa Delaplain. Theresa will share her favorite cocktail recipe and treat viewers to some live tunes. It’s all happening on APO’s Facebook Page at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art & The Momentary are organizing a ‘Social Connecting Campaign’ to help those who may be suffering from the effects of isolation during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Nine local artists have created drawings in response to the word “TOGETHER” that will be displayed at area hospitals and senior living facilities. Here’s where you come in: The art has also been printed on postcards and you are invited to write a message of hope on the postcards and they will be distributed folks struggling with isolation. You can pick up postcards on Thursday, May 7 from twelve to 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Crystal Bridges or The Momentary. The cards must be returned by May 15. For all the details, click here.

While you’re planning your outfit for Friday, May 8, make sure the color red is included. The University of Arkansas is inviting you to show your support for the graduating class of 2020 by wearing red on what would’ve been their commencement day. This is just one way you can show support for these seniors who are not having a traditional graduation this year. For more information, click here.