Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 12 sponsored by Canada Dry.
The show must go on and TheatreSquared has plenty of streaming options for you this season. They have just extended the run of their show “Russian Troll Farm” though Sunday, November 15. The streaming show has been hailed by critics as similar to the sit-com “The Office,” but instead of selling paper, the workplace is a internet research agency. Tickets for a single stream start at $20 and you have 24 hours to access the play.
It’s getting colder outside, and the non-profit Shared Beginnings Is giving away women’s coats as the temperatures drop! Expectant and birth moms may bring 1 friend with them to the giveaway. Make plans now to go to the Shared Beginnings office between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13th.
Get your tickets now for Saturday’s Paint The Rock At Home event supporting the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The virtual event is Saturday, November 14 but the silent auction is already live right now! There is a VIP Experience that includes a Pre-Event. Plus, a live painting will be created as part of the program on Saturday, November 14. This statewide event which goes to support those living with Crohn’s and Colitis.
Christmas is about 6 weeks away, and if you want to get into the holiday spirit then you are in luck. A local favorite, Lights of the Ozarks is back! It is going to look a little different due to the pandemic. The annual parade has been cancelled, and the lighting event will be held virtually. The number of vendors will also be decreased. New this year, you’ll find hand sanitizing stations set up around the Fayetteville Square. Lights of the Ozarks begins Friday, November 20, and you and your family can enjoy them until New Year’s Eve.
Exciting news for the City of Rogers. A new park is coming and once it’s completed it will provide a lot of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Water Towers at Railyard Park are being transformed into public art installations. They will celebrate the city’s history and symbolize the original railway water stop. 3local artists will create the installations. The Railyard Park is expected to open in the spring of 2021.