Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 12

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about some stories that are burning up social media!

Whole Foods and progressive have rolled out what they're calling the first-ever insurance policy for the centerpiece of the thanksgiving meal. It's called the "Turkey Protection Plan." To qualify for it you need to buy a Whole Foods brand turkey by November 22. Then, if you burn, under or overcook the turkey between Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you can submit a claim online. The first 1,000 eligible claims get a $35 Whole Foods gift card.