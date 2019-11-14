Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 14 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Today you have the opportunity to meet California-based artist Amos Robinson who has installed a new work of art. Amos has installed a custom piece of art entitled “Scissortails” for the master-planned community named Scissortail in Bentonville. The reception features small bites and drinks It will take place at the neighborhood Clubhouse from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Hogeye Marathon might not be happening until March 28, 2020 but the organization is holding a team challenge info meeting tonight. The event will be a fun get-together with apps and drinks to start finding out which company or organization has the most team spirit. Does your gang have what it takes to claim the fastest or fittest? Organizers say it doesn’t hurt to come over and listen. The Hogeye is a non-profit event which benefits 5 NWA charities The info meeting takes place at The Grill At Pinnacle Hills starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to join the Northwest Arkansas Woman-Run group today to hear from Allyson Twiggs Dyer. She’ll speak about how to say “no” and still grow your business. Woman-Run is an initiative that connects current and aspiring woman business leaders and those that support them. The event will take place today at The Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub in downtown Fayetteville from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Danny Gokey, who was a finalist on Season 8 of American Idol, will perform in Bentonville on Thursday, November 14. His concert will take place at First Baptist Church starting at 7:00 p.m. The show is almost sold out, but there are still a few tickets remaining. This concert is family friendly and appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, click here.

Speaking of limited tickets remaining, get your tickets as soon as possible to attend the TheatreSquared Gala happening Thursday, November 14 starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event goes to support TheatreSquared’s outreach programs which served 18,000 students and teachers each year. Food is provided by Bordinos restaurant. For tickets and information, click here.