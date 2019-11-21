Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 21 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Power 105.7 is proud to bring you the 17th Annual Canned Food Campout at the Walmart on Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville November 21 – 23. The food drive will begin at 7:00 am on Thursday, November 21 and will run through Saturday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. 5 of the Cumulus Broadcasting radio stations will be camping out and broadcasting live while filling a Mayflower truck with food items just before the holidays for the non-profit, Lifesource. For more information, click here.

Looking for a new job? Perhaps you want to explore a new career option. You’re invited to Record in Downtown Bentonville from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For the Bentonville Hospitality Job & Resource Fair. Bring your resume and your smile! Meet managers from Bentonville’s hotels, restaurants, and attractions with on-site interviews. There is no registration required. For additional details, click here.

The current art exhibition at Fenix Fayetteville is called “Consuming Culture” and you can hear the art curator, Cory Perry, talk about these works at the Artist Talk starting at 7:00 p.m. The exhibition features the work of interdisciplinary artist Cory Perry, painter Veronica Huff, and photographer Ashley Kaye. For more information, click here.