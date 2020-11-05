Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 5 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Let’s start with some music events happening. You can enjoy music outdoors in Springdale. Grab a take-out meal downtown before-hand and walk down to Walter Turnbow Park To hear the music of local musicians Shannon Wurst (featuring Brad Helms) and Jenna and the Soul Shakers. It’s a music extravaganza as they will all be performing. The event is set to last from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. It’s being presented as part of Downtown Springdale’s 4th Annual Ozarktober, which is wrapping up. Https://www.Facebook.Com/events/610647149595655/

If you do feel safe venturing out, head to Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville as house-favorite, local musician Jeremiah Griffin will rock the walls starting at 6:00 p.m. Jeremiah will play a few of his songs and some cover songs as well. Grab a friend and enjoy this soulful bluesy rock talent.

If you feel like you’ve been soaking up tons of useless knowledge during the pandemic, it might be time to put all that data to the test! Saddlebock Brewery in Springdale is hosting Thursday Evening Trivia with teams gathering at 6:00 p.m. There’s free trivia with fun prizes. Plenty of room to social distance. Great food and craft beer and wine, and if you haven’t been out there, it’s a great location.

We live in such a generous community and speaking of giving back, you might be hearing the familiar sound of bells, ringing in the holiday season. Walmart & The Salvation Army are working together to help meet the level of need this holiday season. Programs like Angel Tree & the Red Kettles will be out earlier this year. For the first time, in-store donations to The Salvation Army will be rounded-up in order to help Americans facing unemployment and financial hardships. The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155% more people with holiday assistance this year. To volunteer to be a bell ringer, visit www.registertoring.com or click HERE to find a Salvation Army location near you.