Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, November 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 7 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Art Ventures NWA on the downtown Fayetteville square is the place to be as they are hosting a First Thursday event. You’re invited to check out their current exhibition “Folklores & Odysseys.” The opening night reception will be ready for guests from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This exhibit is not to be missed. For more information, click here.

Ulead NWA is hosting Teen Night Live at the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club. The theme is “Ultimate Hide-and-Seek.” The aim of the organization is to brings teens together for food, guest speakers and connection. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Perhaps you want to try your hand at stand up comedy. Comedians NWA wants to give you that opportunity as they host their Open Mic Night at Nomads in Fayetteville at their trailside location. It’s free to sign up the comedy begins at 8:00 p.m. The kitchen and bar are also open for food and drinks. For more information, click here.

The 72nd Annual Original Ozark Folk Festival is in full swing. The festival continues tonight through Sunday at various locations throughout downtown Eureka Springs. There are plenty of local, regional and national acts, including a performance by music icon Marty Stuart on Saturday, November 9. The inaugural folk festival took place in Eureka Springs in October of 1947. For more information, click here.