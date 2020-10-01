Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 1 sponsored by Squirt.
You can channel your inner social media influencer at the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery on the University of Arkansas campus as they present their October exhibition entitled “Selfie Museum.” The exhibition is a unique interactive experience where photos are encouraged! The opening reception is Thursday, October 1 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The exhibit is open to the public during October, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Starting today, you have the rest of the month to participate in “Run for the Kids.” The yearly route generally starts at the Village on the Creeks Event Stage in Rogers, but his year the 5k and 10k is virtual. This year’s event aims to raise funds to provide assistance to two non-profit organizations benefiting children on the local and national level. Those organizations are “Backyard Orphans” and “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting another Happy Hour event. This has been a regular event they have been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic as a way to to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community. You can join orchestra flutist, Sarah Johnson as she shares her favorite cocktail recipe, introduces viewers to a composer and plays a little music. She will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook page at 5:00 p.m.
Sticking with happy hour events, if you are ready and feel safe venturing out, The Walmart AMP is back in swing tonight as they continue their Happy Hour Series. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with live music. Entrance is free but capacity is limited, featured musical entertainment tonight will be “Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo.” The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m.