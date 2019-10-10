Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 10 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The 3rd Annual Fall Runway IV Research is happening at the Garden Room in Fayetteville The event is put on by Northwest Arkansas Metsquerade with proceeds benefiting Metavivor and metastatic breast cancer research. General Admission tickets are $50. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Get your weekend started early with some laughs courtesy of Sidebar Comedy Improv. They will be performing at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale starting at 7:00 p.m. There are plenty of downtown eating options in Springdale and you’re encouraged to grab a bite beforehand or bring it with you to the show. For more information, click here.

It’s time for another Thursday Art Stroll in downtown Bentonville. This is where a mix of local artists and businesses set up for a special night of art. There’s also a special contest happening. Find your favorite piece of artwork, take a picture with it and tag Downtown Bentonville Inc. for your chance to with a gift basket. The Art Stroll lasts from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. this evening. For more information, click here.

The West Street Live Series at Walton Arts Center welcomes “Nace Brothers Acoustic” to Starr Theater this evening at 7:30 p.m.. Led by brothers David and Jimmy, The Nace Brothers have been performing together for over 37 years. It’s not too late for you to get a ticket for this show. For more information, click here.