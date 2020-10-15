Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 15 sponsored by Squirt.

Fall is definitely in the air and starting October 15, both Washington and Benton counties are providing opportunities for you and your family to attend a craft show in a safe way. The Ozark Regional Fall Arts & Craft Show is happening at the Washington County Fairgrounds. That event lasts through Saturday, October 17. It’s open each day from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Benton County Fairgrounds is holding the It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair,” October 15 – 18. Through Saturday, October 17 the times are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 it’s open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Admission is free to both craft shows.

And there’s one more to mention, Spanker Creek Farms in Bentonville is also having their Fall Craft Festival through Sunday, October 18.

Live music is back at Walter Turnbow Park this evening. The band Dandelion Heart , who we’ve had on the show before, is performing as part of Ozarktober in downtown Springdale. Expect to hear beautiful harmonies and a blend of folk, blues, bluegrass, rock, and indie sounds. There will be food trucks available also. This event is free and open to all and it will last 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sticking with outdoor music events, if you are ready and feel safe venturing out the Walmart AMP is back in swing tonight as they continue their Happy Hour Series. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza. Entrance is free but capacity is limited. Last time, we chatted about this, they had a comedy show happening. This time, it’s an Elton John Tribute Band! Get ready to hear “your songs” all you “tiny dancers” cause you will “feel the love tonight.” Doors open at 4:30 p.m., Jon Shorter’s Elton John Tribute starts at 6:00 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m. Bring a mask because there are several safety protocols in place.

We know NWA is a giving community, and if you’re looking for a way to make an impact you can do just that with the 100 Women NWA. This giving circle is a unique opportunity for women in NWA. The new chapter will be joining over 650 chapters worldwide. How this works, members attend four meetings a year, with a $100 donation per meeting. Non-profits will present their organization at the meeting and members will vote after the presentations. Whichever non-profit that receives the most votes will receive the donation. If you are interested in learning more about 100 Women NWA, there is a zoom meeting tonight. To connect, email 100womennwa@gmail.com.

Something new and exciting is coming to Bentonville for families and your furry friends. In order to meet the needs for more family friendly amenities, a new playground and dog park will be added to Orchards Park near the Scott Family Amazeum. The additions have been approved with a $500,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation. The playground will include spaces for different age groups. Construction is scheduled to begin early 2021.

Parents if you have college bound kids, or if you want to continue your education, today is the last day to apply for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA’s Fall Scholarship. You have a chance to apply to the University of Arkansas for free. Now through October 17th, the university will waive the application fee for any in-state students applying for undergrad admission. Click here to start an application. Be sure to click the “free application days” box.