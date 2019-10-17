Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 17

Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Calling all crafters and lovers of art, the War Eagle Mill Fair is back in Rogers. There will be more than 200 vendors selling wearable art, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles. There’s also going to be live music and food trucks. The fair is happening now and will run through the weekend. For details click here.



Parents your kiddos can do more at the library than check out books. You can get them involved in hands on projects that involve science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Rogers Public Library is hosting Full Steam Ahead at 3:30 p.m. The program is best for children ages five to twelve. Children under seven must be accompanied by an adult. For details click here.



Also happening, get your sweat on and kick back and relax with networking and a few snacks. The Freckled Hen Farmhouse and the Blonde Kitchen are teaming up for a Sweat Soriee at 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Attendees will join SweatClub, then head over to Freckled Hen Farmhouse for shopping while noshing on food . You can also learn tips and tricks on creating a grazing board. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.



If live music is your jam, then head to The Nines in Bentonville to hear Jenna and Jon LIVE! They hit the stage at 8:00 p.m., it’s going to be a good night of acoustic jams while listening to the dynamic duo. For details click here.

