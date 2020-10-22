Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 22

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 22 sponsored by Squirt.
Here’s something starting today and lasting through the weekend. The Art Collective has curated over 20 pieces from 12 different artist located around the world. This will be the final 4 days this collection will be on display at the Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Office across from the Momentary. The artists will be on-hand tonight from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Masks are required inside the gallery, and refreshments will be served on the patio.
Check this out, the University of Arkansas in partnership with the folks behind Bike POC (who we’ve had on the show before) are hosting a virtual viewing of REI’s “Pedal Through” mini-documentary, followed by discussion with local, diverse, Northwest Arkansas women leaders in road and mountain biking. The event is happening over zoom at 6:00 p.m.
You can enjoy music outdoors in Springdale. You can grab a take-out meal in Springdale before-hand and walk down to Walter Turnbow Park to hear the music of local musicians Pura Coco and Neako. (Event details have been updated to Des and Neako). They will be performing from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Perhaps you want to wine down and Ramo d’Olivo in Bentonville wants to help. They are hosting a Virtual Spanish Wine Tasting. What you need to do is call Ramo d’Olivo and they will get you the 2 wines physically. Then, you’ll participate virtually in the wine tasting from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The virtual conversation is with the wine distributors and promises to be a lively time.