Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 24

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 24 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

With the volume of people moving to the area, one event is aiming at making sure newcomers feel welcomed. “Welcome to NWA” is taking place at The Holler at 8th Street Market in Bentonville There will be food options and drink specials. This ‘come-as-you-are’ event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You and your family are invited to Rick’s Bakery in Fayetteville to learn how to decorate a haunted gingerbread house. The houses come already assembled and ready to decorate. The class is recommended for those ages 5 and up and will take place starting at 6:00 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets remaining. For tickets and information, click here.

Pratt Place Inn & Barn will be overrun with adorableness. The Barks, Brews & Brass event supporting “Big Paws of the Ozarks” will take place at 6:00 p.m. There will be dinner, drinks, and live music by Crescent City Combo. There will also be an Adoption Alley with adorable, adoptable pups. There are still a few tickets remaining. For tickets and information, click here.

Razorback Women’s Basketball is back inside Bud Walton Arena at 7:00 p.m. They take on Pitt State in an exhibition game. Tickets are only $5 for adults and $3 dollars for kids. For more information, click here.