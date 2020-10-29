Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 29

Here is what is Happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 29 sponsored by Squirt.
Crystal Bridges’ very own curator Allison Glenn will take part in a virtual discussion today Presented by Mana Contemporary, one of the largest contemporary arts organizations in the nation. She will be joined by Los Angeles-based curator Terry Myers. It’s free to attend and the conversation will take place over Zoom at 2:00 p.m.
Here’s a virtual conversation for folks who are interested in retail design and how to create a “store that tells you a story.” You can join the Fay Jones School of Architecture & Design today at 7:00 p.m. over Facebook Live to hear from Assistant Professor Jisun Lee. If you are unable to attend , they have added an additional date of November 5 at 11:45 a.m. where there will present that same virtual talk.
During this current health crisis, everyone can use a laugh! If you feel comfortable venturing out, Nomad’s Trailside in Fayetteville is presenting a comedy event starting at 7:00 p.m. The event will feature lots of local talent like Colin Nelson and Troy Gittings. The event is hosted by Cameron Carter. There’s a $5 cash cover charge at the door.
It’s a “Fundraiser Thursday” at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill in Rogers. Starting at 6:30 p.m. you can enjoy the sounds of the band “Lazy Daisy.” A portion of the the proceeds will support raising awareness about breast cancer.