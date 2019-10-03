Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 3

Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA for Thursday, October 3 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

NWA Fashion week kicks off Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. with the Future of Fashion event. New this year, the fashion show will feature a competition, where one local designer will have a chance to have their line sold in NWA.

The show will also serve as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum. For details on the event and a full list of NWAFW shows, click here.



Also happening, three-time Grammy nominated Tiempo Libre will hit the stage. The Miami based group is known for their sophisticated performances of timba music with a mix of latin jazz. The performance starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center. This event is part of the 10 x 10 art series where tickets are $10. For more details, click here.



Ladies, if you’re looking for a fun night out, you’re invited to a fall open house at A-Line Consignment Boutique. There will be wine, small bites and attendees will have access to special sales. The shopping event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the boutique located in Fayetteville. For details, click here.



In Bentonville, you’re invited to watch live presentations of essays, original music, comedy and poetry at the this is my brave event. Performers are individuals living with or loving someone with a mental health condition.

The group invites you to help change the conversation around mental health. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students.

This is My Brave will take place at the Waterway Church from 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. For additional details, click here.

