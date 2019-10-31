Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 31

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, October 31 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Bundle up for the 18th Annual Trick-or-Treat on the Square. Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be taking over the Historic Downtown Fayetteville Square from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The event is free. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking to avoid the cold but still get into the Halloween spirit, here’s an event that will warm your hearts! Bradford House Nursing Home in Bentonville invites all trick-or-treaters to get some candy with them this afternoon. Kids can trick-or-treat from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The University of Arkansas Department of Animal Science is holding their Animal Science Day Celebration. There will be safe trick-or-treating, a corn maze, costume contests and more. Admission is free and the event will take place at the Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The 8th Street Market in Bentonville is also getting in on the Halloween fun. They will have market-wide trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, a kid appropriate spooky hallway and lawn games. This family-friendly Halloween will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.