Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 10

She's been called a “a gifted songwriter and a powerhouse singer” with a voice that “booms with the force of a Texas straight-line squall.” Now, you have a chance to see Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop as Walton Arts Center prepares to welcome patrons back to the theatre.

Watch as Bonnie tells Good Day NWA how she has stayed motivated during the pandemic and what you can expect at her concert.