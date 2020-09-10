Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 10 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
There is an artist reception happening at The Apollo on Emma featuring the art of Thomas Coffey. The Apollo on Emma is located in Downtown Springdale, and the reception will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event is free and organizers would advise you to reserve your spot before your arrive.
If you are ready to venture out for some live music, look no further than Bentonville Brewing Company. They are having a live performance from artist Brad Bernards in their Beer Garden this evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can enjoy some tunes, brews, and some autumn-like weather on this “Thirsty Thursday.”
Speaking of music, September is National Gospel Music Month , and tickets are on sale now for Byron Cage and Y’anna Crawley. The concert is happening on Sunday, September Thirteenth at Grace Point Church in Bentonville, and it’s being presented by Music Moves. The organization has several Gospel Concerts happening throughout September.
Another upcoming event that you’ll want to know about is happening at the Momentary. It’s the world premiere of “The Journey” by theater-maker and illusionist Scott Silven. This is a live, virtual experience that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home September 29 – October 18th. Tickets are on sale now and they cost $25 per screen or $20 for Momentary members.