Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 12

September is Hunger Action Month and Brick Street Brews in Downtown Rogers is giving back to the community on Thursday, September 12 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Join guest bartender Kent Eikenberry, President & CEO of the NWA Food Bank. Kent will be behind the bar working for tips. Proceeds will go directly to the food bank. For more information about the NWA Food Bank, click here.

A favorite shopping event is back in NWA to celebrate the new school year. Happening Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14, Rhea Lana’s of NWA is hosting a back to school event at their location in Springdale. Admission is free and you can shop until 3:00 p.m. There are opportunties to shop later into the evening if purchase a pass for $10. For more information, click here.

There’s live music at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The band “Antennae” will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available. Concert-goers must be at least 18 years of age. For tickets and information, click here.