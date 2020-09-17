Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 17 sponsored by Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda.

If you’re headed to Walmart in the coming months, you might see something new on the shelves. That’s because entrepreneurs and business owners are having the chance to pitch their products in the upcoming Walmart Open Call event. This is Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call Event, but the first time being virtual. 8 local companies from Arkansas are included in the total number of 850 companies who have been selected to get their chance to pitch their product to Walmart buyers. If chosen, products could end up in stores or online. The pitch event is scheduled for October 1.

The Walmart AMP is back in swing as they continue their Happy Hour series. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with live music Entrance is free but capacity is limited, and tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25. Musical entertainment tonight will feature the party band Jukeboxx and DJ Derrick. The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m.

History buffs, get ready. Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a livestream with author David Hill. His book is entitled “The Vapors” and it was recently chosen as a summer reading pick by the New York Times Book Review. The book covers the rise and fall of Hot Springs, Arkansas from the 1930s through the 1960s. The Virtual Author Talk will take place today at 6:00 p.m

You may remember we had to the chance to speak with Candice Jones and Danyelle Musselman about their involvement with the Community Cohesion Project. The organization is making NWA a welcoming place for all and are hosting several events and small business spotlights like the one you’re seeing right now featuring Jimmy and Angel Beasley. We have had them on Good Day before talking about their lifestyle and wellness brand “Be Easy.” Here’s a link to the full video. Click here for details on how you can stay connected to the community cohesion project.

Registration is open for young musicians to get involved with the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Tuition for APYO is free, and with the program is being offered virtually, so kids all over the state and anywhere really can have access to the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.