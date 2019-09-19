Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 19 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Join Dr. Juan José Bustamante as he speaks on the topic of community building and latino immigration at the Fayetteville Public Library from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Dr. Bustamante is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Arkansas. For more information, click here.

Bentonville’s IGNITE Program has been hard at work repainting the Memorial Park basketball courts. You can celebrate their efforts from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. There will be giveaways and more. You can shoot around on the hoops as well. Each court has been painted with the theme of a different decade, starting with the 1970’s and ending with the 2000’s. For more information, click here.

Arg! Thursday, September 19 is National Talk Like a Pirate Day and Rogers Experimental House is getting in on the action, me maties! They are having a session tonight called “Pirate Themed Quilling.” Quilling is a versatile art form. Need a decorated picture frame to show off the picture of your pirate costume? How about a card inviting a matey to dress like a pirate with you next time? The session lasts from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and costs $30. All supplies provided. For more information, click here.

Notes at Night at the Undercroft Bar in Bentonville features local musicians Olivia Ballard & Colton Cappetta. This monthly event happens every third Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m. Notes at Night always pairs stellar local music with downtown Bentonville restaurants. For more information, click here.