Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 24

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 24 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
With the pressures of a new school year and the pandemic, you might be a little stressed out. This is where the Fayetteville Public Library can help. They are holding a Make Your Own Stress Ball Virtual Workshop at 4:00 p.m. You can make your own stress ball to squeeze the stress out of your day. Youth librarians will conduct the workshop over the libraries social media.
Pedaler’s Pub in Bentonville is having live music tonight. The popular band “Take Cover” will perform on the patio this evening. There are some lawn seat package reservations which include a seating area, pizza, beverages and VIP service. But, reservations are not required to hang out on the patio There is a max of eight people at a table and other social distancing guidelines are in place. The band will play from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
The Walmart AMP is back in swing tonight as they continue their Happy Hour Series. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with live music. Entrance is free but capacity is limited, and tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25 Featured musical entertainment will be “Boom Kinetic.” The popular Northwest Arkansas band play songs you’ll recognize and maybe a couple of originals. The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m.
Cocoon Yoga Lab is hosting sunset yoga at 6:00 p.m. at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville. The session will take place outside to allow for social distancing. You can drop in for $20. And if you miss this one, don’t worry. They are currently offering this sessions each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday.