Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 26 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Prologues, a storysharing salon, is designed to introduce others to the good work happening around the region through the personal lens of the humans catalyzing positive change through the live-event storysharing salon. The hope is to deepen networks around community-building efforts. You can participate tonight at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Here’s a reason to hit the Razorback Greenway. Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville is hosting “Bikes & Flights” from now until Saturday. Just ride your bicycle to Nomads between now and Saturday and get 10% off plus there are $3 beer flights. Bikes & Flights will last from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day. For more information, click here.

ULead NWA is hosting a Teen Night Obstacle Course at the Boy & Girls Club of Fayetteville. This is a weekly event that is open to all high school students. Each week, they provide dinner, an icebreaker, a guest speaker, and a different activity, all at no cost. You do need to register for this event. For more information, click here.

Axe throwing is becoming increasingly popular and Ozark Axe House in Rogers is providing a fun event. They’re hosting a ladies night from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. There are currently a few tickets still remaining. They will also take walk-ups until the limit is reached. For more information, click here.

The Fall Demolition Derby at the Rodeo Of The Ozarks in Springdale that was supposed to take place this weekend has been rescheduled due to a significant amount of rainfall. The event will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 6:30 p.m. If you’ve already purchased tickets for Saturday, September 28, they will be honored for the new date. For more information, click here.