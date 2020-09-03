Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 3 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Here’s something for the little ones. The Springdale Public Library is offering a virtual storytime for preschool aged children. The program begins at 4:00 p.m. and will be presented in English and in Spanish. You can joins Ms. Elizabeth today and every Thursday on Facebook.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting another happy hour event . This has been a regular event they have been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic as a way to to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community. On Thursday, September 3, you can join a member of the orchestra’s percussion section as Kelby Taylor shares a cocktail recipe, introduces viewers to a composer and plays a little music. Kelby will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook page at 5:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a way to de-stress before the weekend, here’s the answer! There will be Yoga in the Courtyard of the Uptown Fayetteville complex on Steele boulevard. The session will last from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and is being offered for $5. If you miss today’s event, there is another one happening on Saturday morning (September 5) at 8:30 a.m.

In case you missed it, Walmart is trying again to create a membership program to compete with Amazon Prime. It’s called Walmart+. The program includes free grocery delivery, discounts on gas, and gives customers the ability to scan products as they shop, pay with their phone, and skip the checkout line. Walmart+ launches September 15. A membership will cost $98 per year or $12.95 per month. Click here for the full story.