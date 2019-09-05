Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, September 5 sponsored by Dr, Pepper.

First Thursday Fayetteville returns to the downtown square on Thursday, September 5 and the theme is Intercontinental. As always, this event is free and open to the public. There will be art, music, yoga, bike rides, family fun, beer, food trucks and live music by Serrano-Torres. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The University of Arkansas Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub is hosting Blackhive Corp. Founder Steve Renfro for an intimate look inside the highs and lows of entrepreneurial life. The talk begins at 4:30 p.m. This event is free You are encouraged to reserve your spot in advance. For additional information, click here.

Razorback Soccer takes on the Lamar Cardinals at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. The match begins at 7:00 p.m. Kids 17 and under are free. Single match tickets are $5. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is having a a free screening of “The Wizard of Oz.” You’re invited to see how the film’s cinematography connects the temporary exhibition, “Color Field.” The film starts at the Buckyball at 8:00 p.m. This event is free but registration is required. For more information, click here.

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell is hosting “Stand Up For Hunger Comedy Night” with proceeds benefitting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. Only a handful of tickets remain. For more details, click here.