Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, April 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, April 14 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The City of Fayetteville goes blue in honor of Fallen Officer Stephen Carr. Take a look at these photos. Several popular locations throughout the city turned their lights blue in Officer Carr’s honor, including the Walton Arts Center and the WAC plans for their lights to remain blue for the rest of the week to honor all of the healthcare workers, police and firefighters who continue risking their lives to protect our community. Click HERE to see how the Fayetteville Police Department continues to engage our community.

Speaking of Walton Arts Center, here are some performance updates. Two performances, Raj Suresh 4,000 Days and the Live Nation-presented show A Live Conversation with John Cusack Following a Screening of High Fidelity have been canceled. Performances have been suspended through May 9. But, the nonprofit performing arts center’s staff continues working with resident companies, artists and tours to reschedule impacted performances for next season if possible. Also of note, how it stands currently is that shows scheduled for this summer at the Walmart AMP have not been impacted by coronavirus prevention measures. Click HERE for a full list of performance updates from Walton Arts Center.

Bentonville Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of a new streaming video service for patrons to use at home. The service will include some titles that are “just for kids” and some that are part of the “master collection.” The master collection includes videos from National Geographic, PBS and A & E (to name a few). Both video services are available 24/7 from any internet connection on any device. There are no use limits and a mobile app is not required. All patrons need is a current library card, the new videos are accessible by clicking HERE.

The Headlights for Hope campaign is a way you can give back and support those that are working on the frontlines day after day to keep us safe. The idea is that you will meet up in the parking lot of different area health care providers and honk your horns. Organizers say they are doing this on Fridays. The next one happening April 17 and the events will last through May 29. For more information on ways you can give back to the community, click HERE.