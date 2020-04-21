Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, April 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, April 21 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Are you looking for new recipes or ideas for what to do with those random items in your pantry? You can join the Fayetteville Public Library for a discussion to find new recipes, Interesting substitutions, or laugh at epic fail recipes they have encountered during quarantine. The virtual discussion is happening Tuesday, April 21 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Once you sign up you will receive the link to join the meeting. For more information, click here.

Speaking of things you can do virtually – the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum has launched bi-weekly conversations with global inventors through their Instagram page. One of these digital conversations will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. Just search for the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum on Instagram to learn from professionals working in the fashion industry. For more information, click here.

The Bentonville Bodega has opened it’s doors. The Bodega is a partnership with small and essential businesses to provide the community a one-stop-shop. From pantry needs to fresh produce, meal kits, and home goods, Bentonville Bodega is providing a selection of items to keep you well-equipped throughout these unusual times. To check out the offerings from this unique shop, click here.

Walton Arts Center staff continues working to reschedule as many suspended performances as possible. Plus, they have recently introduced their performance-based webcast “heARTS to homes” that you can enjoy from your living room at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday nights. However, they are having to cancel some shows. The following shows that were initially suspended have been updated to canceled. The shows are “Bollywood Boulevard,” and the Artosphere Festival Orchestra’s concerts on May 6 & 9. To keep up-to-date with the status of Walton Arts Center’s programming, click here.