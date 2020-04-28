Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, April 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, April 28 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda

Speaking of National Superhero Day, superheroes unite! Ropeswing Hospitality, Coca-Cola, Tyson & George’s Chicken have come together to celebrate our unsung heroes! Join them Tuesday, April 28 at Pressroom in Bentonville as they will be handing out free hot dogs and coke products. Essential workers are invited to pull up curbside for pickup. The event is going on now until 2:00 p.m. If you are or know of someone working the front lines, thank you for your service! For more information, click here.

Are you looking for new recipes or ideas for what to do with those random items in your pantry? You can join the Fayetteville Public Library for a discussion to find new recipes, interesting substitutions, or laugh at epic fail recipes they have encountered during quarantine. The virtual discussion is happening Tuesday, April 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Once you sign up you will receive the link to join the meeting. Sign up information can be found by clicking here.

As we’ve mentioned a few times, Walton Arts Center staff continues working to reschedule performances and events that have been impacted by the current programming suspension. The “Art of Wine” event, originally scheduled for June 10 and 12, has been rescheduled to Fall 2020. The decision to reschedule was made in the interest of the community and participating vendors. The new dates are that the Winemaker’s Dinner will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Uncorked! will be Friday, Sept. 11. Tickets to the June event will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Patrons only need to contact the box office if they are unable to attend on the new dates. Here is a link so that you can stay up-to-date with the rescheduled and posted events from Walton Arts Center.

Creation is constant – even in these uncertain times. Our friends at NWA Ballet Theatre have embraced this unexpected opportunity to share with you some skills their company dancers. In this new realm of online meetings, exercise, and art, NWA Ballet Theatre has launched their virtual studio. They have movement based sessions on everything from meditations to dance breaks to company members reading classic fairytales. You can check out all the sessions and decide how you want to participate by clicking here.