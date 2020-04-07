Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, April 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesay, April 7 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Here’s something fun for your little one to do at home. Arts Live Theatre is posting virtual content regularly and this one is especially for the pre-k age group. Miss Jules, also known as Shaky Bugs, gets kids up and moving with an interactive video where you can make your own shaker, stretch and sing along. To access the video, click here.

With the Amazeum closed, they have launched Amazeum YOU as a way to keep young people engaged at home. Their most recent challenge gets you started on a fun engineering activity in bridge building using common household materials. Learn what questions engineers and designers ask while they work to make sure they’re building the strongest, safest bridge for people to use. To access the video, click here.

A local casting agency has a fun challenge happening on their social media. Actors Casting Agency is hosting the “Re-Creating Pics” challenge and it’s easy to play. Simply choose a character from stage or screen and recreate the look using items on hand at home. Then email your submission to virtualalt2020@gmail.com and wait for it to pop up on social media!

Have you ever wanted to know how to juggle? Local non-profit Trike Theatre has an instructional video posted to their social media teaching kids to do just that! Professional Juggler Alex Larson teaches some beginner juggling skills. The video is a part of the organization’s “Trike This at Home” series. It’s a great way to spend the afternoon if you’re up for the challenge. To access the video, click here.