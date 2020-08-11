Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, August 11 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
A popular art experience is coming back to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The museum announced the return of the North Forest Lights this fall. The outdoor art installation will be in Bentonviille for its 2nd season starting September 4 until April of 2021. The five installations include Crystal Grove, Forest Frequencies, The Hearth, Whispering Tree & Memory Of Water. Several safety measures will be in place guests are required to wear masks. You can reserve your tickets now.
If you’re feeling creative, then join the Amazeum’s Maker Meetup. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators.The virtual meet up will take place at 6:30 and feature Amazeum’s own Jason Quail. Jason will share how to make a lawn ornament.
Crystal Bridges is also offering my museum kits as a way to bring art to kids this summer. Each box comes with projects and art supplies and are based on different themes inspired by works in the museum collection.
Duct tape… it’s a household staple and some folks claim it can be used to fix, just about anything. This afternoon, the Rogers Public Library is trying out different ideas for using duct tape… from making bookmarks and wallets to making flowers. The library is holding a DITry session for teenagers. All you need is some duct tape, then check out the Rogers Public Library on Facebook Live or Instagram Live at 4:00 p.m. to get some inspiration.
Speaking of trying things out, Board Game Knights is hosting an event where you can try out new games. Board Game Knights is a game lounge in Bentonville and starting at 5:30 p.m. you’re invited to try out a few games, all with common themes. If you are not able to attend, this is a weekly event.
Mrs. Guillory is hosting a painting class tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Ramo d’Olivo in Bentonville. She will be giving step-by-step instructions on how to paint the Old Main building from the University of Arkansas campus. Social distancing guidelines are in place so the class is extremely limited. The cost is $30 and you will take home your 5 X 7 painting.
The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is welcoming guests to the garden for Terrific Tuesday Nights! The summer is wrapping up, and so are your chances to participate in this event. The Botanical Garden is open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This event happens weekly on Tuesdays throughout the rest of August. There are social distancing guidelines in place.