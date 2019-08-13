Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Tuesday, August 13 sponsored by A and W.

Venture Mashup is a bi-monthly event that brings together the entrepreneurial community together and is presented by Startup Junkie. This month’s featured speaker is entrepreneur and founder of Onyx, Jon Allen. The event will take place Tuesday, August 13 at Onyx in their newest location in downtown Rogers. The mashup kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but you must sign up in advance. For registration information, click here.

You’re invited to come spend an evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry and autism spokesperson. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals. She will be speaking tonight at the Fayetteville Town Center. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

You and your family are invited to the Bentonville Public Library. The library will be displaying local art all day long in the Walmart Community Room. The program is called “Originals in the Ozarks” and it aims to bring the community and local artists together, opening dialogue about art and Arkansas. For more information, click here.

Calling all cool cars! Smitty’s Garage in Rogers are hosting a “Cruise-In Night.” This event is presented by the Northwest Arkansas Camaro Club. All makes and models are welcome to participate. Cruise on up to the burger place. Enjoy food and drink while checking out some of the coolest cars in the area. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Fall 2019 session of the Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police academy starts September 10. Applications are now being accepted. The 10-week program meets once a week on Tuesday evenings and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age. For application information, click here.