Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, August 18 sponsored by Snapple Lemondade.
Happening at lunch time, Quarantine cooking is hard… especially now that you may have made all of your favorite recipes! If you are looking for new recipes or ideas for what to do with those random items in your pantry, check this out . The Fayetteville Public Library wants to help you find new recipes, and even laugh at “epic fail” recipes you may have encountered during quarantine. The virtual conversation is happening from noon to 1:00 p.m. Once you sign up you will receive the link to join the meeting.
A campaign bringing messages of hope and joy through art is in its final days. Earlier this summer, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art developed a Social Connecting Campaign. Nine artists created art pieces for those who were isolated due to covid-19. Their work has traveled to 22 sites around Northwest Arkansas, and the murals are making their final stop. Starting Tuesday, August 18 and lasting through the end of the month, you can see the murals on the North Lawn at Crystal Bridges.
You are invited to the the Fayetteville Chamber’s Annual Style Show! They will showcase fashion as well as present some leadership awards. The event is happening from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on the Fayetteville Chamber’s Facebook Page.
The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is welcoming guests to the garden for Terrific Tuesday Nights! The summer is wrapping up, and so are your chances to participate in this event. The Botanical Garden is open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There are social distancing guidelines in place. This weekly event continues through Tuesday, August 25 and then that’s it!
The 2020 Razorback Football Schedule was released. The Hogs will open the schedule with Georgia on September 26 before going on the road for back to back road games at Mississippi State and Auburn. The bye week will be October 24. The Hogs will close out the season out by hosting Alabama, instead of ending with the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri.