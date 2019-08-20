Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, August 20 sponsored by A and W.

The largest county fair in Arkansas returns to Fayetteville, The Washington County Fair runs from Tuesday, August 20 to Saturday, August 24. Thrilling rides along the midway start at 5:00 p.m. each weekday and at noon on Saturday. Great food, petting zoo, lumberjack shows, 4-wheeler rodeo, bull riding tour, exhibits, and animals. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up, parking is free, and daily armbands are $25. Tuesday, August 20 is family night. Bring a canned food item and pay $2 at the gate and only $2 for rides. For tickets and information, click here.

Ozark Climbing Gym will host two free climbing tryouts for children ages 7 to 18. Who are interested in their Fall Youth Programs. Tryouts are Tuesday, August 20 and then again on Thursday, August 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Plan to be there for one hour to meet coaches, assess ability level, and gather program details. There is a program for all climbing levels. For more information, click here.

There will be a Taco Tuesday Bike Ride happening on Tuesday, August 20. Cyclists will leave from the Lewis & Clark Springdale Store at 6:30 p.m. From there you will along the Razorback Greenway to downtown Springdale, eat some delicious tacos and ride back. Total distance is about 9 miles. Riding lights are recommended. For more information, click here.

Author Esther Julianne McDaniel is celebrating the publication of her first book. The book is called “When Memories Leave.” The book signing will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Beau Terre in Bentonville. There will be prizes and refreshments. For more information, click here.