Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, August 25 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

You’ve heard of “Snakes on a Plane.” But did you ever imagine there would be sharks in the library? That’s what’s happening at Fayetteville Public Library. Don’t worry. Don’t fear these “jaws” because what’s happening is that a University of Arkansas Museum Curator will virtually share a selection of shark specimens from the collections. This program will be in a virtual classroom setting via Zoom. It all starts at 6:00 p.m. All you need to do is register for the class with the Fayetteville Public Library to receive the zoom link.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance empowers veterans and first responders to engage with society and you have the opportunity to assist with their mission.Tuesday, August 25 is the final day of their Virtual Silent Auction and they have some special things planned. Head to their Facebook to stream a live event featuring a look back at the past 10 years including testimonials, live sheep dog Olympics challenges, and some sheep dog staff members getting pies in their faces!

Here’s something for the family. It should be a beautiful evening to head to the garden. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is welcoming guests to the garden for Terrific Tuesday Nights! The summer is wrapping up, and so are your chances to participate in this event. This is the last Terrific Tuesday Night of the season. The Botanical Garden is open and free to the public tonight from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There are social distancing guidelines in place.

A campaign bringing messages of hope and joy through art is in its final days. Earlier this summer The Momentary and Crystal Bridges developed a Social Connecting Campaign. 9 artists created art pieces for those who were isolated due to Covid-19. Their work has traveled to 22 sites around Northwest Arkansas, and, have made their final stop at Crystal Bridges. They will be on display on the North Lawn through the end of August.