Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, August 27 sponsored by A and W.

The 2020 Census will be here soon And it will take lots of volunteer help to administer the census. If you want to learn more about volunteering and helping to “Get Out the Count” for the 2020 Census, The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History wants to help. They are hosting an outreach training this afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged for this training. For more information, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is inviting you and your furry friend out to the last Terrific Tuesday Night of the season. The theme is “Dog Days Of Summer Night.” That’s right, you can bring your pup to the gardens for this one night only. Dogs must be on a least and up-to-date on vaccinations. Owners are required to clean up after their pets. The event lasts from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Terrific Tuesday Nights are free for everyone. For more information, click here.

Ozarks Poets & Writers Collective invites you to Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. Decorated writer of the stage and screen, Graham Gordy, will talk about his process in the craft of writing. Graham’s plays have been produced by various theatre companies both stateside and in London. He’s also a writer, producer and actor associated with the recent independent film “Antiquities,” The series “Rectify” and 3rd season of “True Detective.” That event will begins at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to the Women in Film August Mixer happening at Las Fajitas Grill in Bentonville starting at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with other creatives in the industry, Learn about new projects and opportunities and find the perfect person for your project. Tickets are free, and registration is encouraged. For more information, click here.

Football season kicks off this weekend and the Graduate hotel in Fayetteville is getting you ready for game week. They have many events happening this week, even before the “Grand Opening” of the hotel. This evening there’s a Poolside Yoga and Wellness Pop-Up featuring Trailside Yoga and Ozark Natural Foods. Get your first glimpse of the newly remodeled hotel at the event which lasts from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.