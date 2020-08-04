Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 4

On today’s show Elizabeth Prenger joins Jaclyn as guest co-host. Look what she had to say about improving your personal brand. Follow Elizabeth on social media.

You don’t have to wait until the weekend to have a getaway, 37 North Expeditions is hosting a sunset sup (stand up paddle board) and gourmet s’mores bar event. Join the group at Lake Atalanta at 6:30 p.m. There will be a tutorial on the paddle boarding. Participants can also explore the lake and the nice weather and go on a nature walk. The night will end with a campfire and s’mores. You are welcome to bring your own dinner if you would like. Register here for Sunset SUP + Campfire S’more.



Also happening, parents if you’re looking for a fun activity for your kids, Elevate Gaming in Rogers is spending time with dragons. Kids will paint a mini canvas and watch a dragon training movie. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required. Day of the Dragon is for ages for 9 through 15. You can also gift a child a spot. Click here to register.

We’re a little under a month away from Spark of Hope. This annual event hosted by the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is set to take place on September 1. The event this year will be virtual from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., you can expect to hear inspirational stories from current recipients, alumni, and from members of the community who are dedicated in making sure parents are able to continue their education. Click here to register for this year’s event.