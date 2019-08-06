Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A and W for Tuesday, August 6.

Tuesday, August 6 is the first day of the 121st Annual Tontitown Grape Festival. You can expect free parking, free admission, free nightly entertainment. Carnival rides, arts & crafts, music, food, drinks, and more. The location is just off of highway 412 in Tontitown. The festival kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and lasts through Saturday. For more information, click here.

The art of Tim Tyler is now on display at the art collective gallery in downtown Rogers. Tim is an accomplished artist with many awards to his credit. The exhibition is titled “Flamingos + Unicorns” and it will be displayed through August 16. For more information, click here.

Tuesday, August 6 marks the start of the 115th Annual Benton County Fair. There’s family fun, food, music, horse shows, barrel racing, and even goat yoga. The fair lasts through Saturday. For more information, click here.

It’s National Night Out with communities across Northwest Arkansas taking part. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. There are festivities planned in our region in the cities of Bella Vista, Farmington, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Johnson, Rogers and Siloam Springs. For more information about a celebration near you, click here.