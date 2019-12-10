Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, December 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, December 10 sponsored by 7 Up.

A candlelight memorial will be held to remember Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. The vigil is tonight from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. outside the Walton Arts Center. During that time, Dickson Street from West Avenue to School Street will be closed. At 6:00 p.m. Chief Mike Reyonlds will speak to the crowd. The event is open to the public and you are encouraged to wear blue. Additional detials can be found here.

Here’s a way to stay active in the River Valley. “Fort Smith Pub Run” is holding a Selfie Scavenger Hunt. You are invited to meet up at 6:00 p.m. at Neumeier’s Rib Room for this fun scavenger hunt. You’re encouraged to wear festive gear and lights. For more information, click here.

The Scott Family Amazeum invites you to help build the maker-educator community by attending its Maker-Educator Meet Up. You’ll have the opportunity to meet other makers and share strategies and ideas with the team from the Amazeum. Tonight’s event is at “Thaden School” in Bentonville and will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Fayetteville Public Library will have live music tonight. The University of Arkansas Community Music School is presenting their winter jazz concert at 6:00 p.m. The concert will feature a variety of jazz classics, original compositions, and holiday classics (with a twist). the performance will be followed by a Q&A with the musicians For more information, click here.