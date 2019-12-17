Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, December 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, December 17 sponsored by 7UP.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is currently accepting applications for their Spring 2020 Designer Cohort. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Designers will be selected to complete a minimum 10-look collection for the opening night of the Spring edition of NWA Fashion Week. For more information and to apply, click here.

You’re invited to join the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Youth Orchestra for the Christmas edition of “small bites” tonight at the Record in downtown Bentonville. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Come out and to hear your favorite carols and spread holiday cheer. For more information, click here.

Combining the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, the First Robotics Competition has been called the ultimate sport for the mind and 5454 Wildfire First Robotics Team is having an informative meeting at the Benton County Cooperative Extension. This is an informative way for you and your teenager to learn more about First Robotics. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Robert Earl Keen will take the stage at the Walton Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. Keen received acclaim for his hit song “Merry Christmas From The Family” and is a pioneer in the americana music world. The concert is titled “Countdown to Christmas” and is guaranteed to get you ready for the holidays. For more information, click here.

Christmas is only a week away and there is still time for you to donate to the Salvation Army as they are currently short of meeting their 2019 goal for the Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is also looking for volunteers to ring the bells. We will have information on how you can give back and volunteer for the Salvation Army. For more information, click here.