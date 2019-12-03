Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, December 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, December 3 sponsored by 7 Up.

Here’s something “You Oughta Know,” Alanis Morissette is coming to the Walmart AMP. The singer announced she will go on tour in 2020 and her tour includes a stop in Northwest Arkansas. The North American tour marks the 25th Anniversary of her “Jagged Little Pill” album. The tour will also feature Garbage and Liz Phair. Tickets go on sale December 13. With the tour stop arriving in NWA on June 13. For more information, click here.

Move over Black Friday & Cyber Monday, it’s time to give back. Today is “Giving Tuesday.” Giving Tuesday is devoted to charitable causes, allowing people to focus on giving to others. The event was started in 2012. Over $400-million was raised online last year, and 3.6 million gifts have been donated. That’s more than double the $180 million raised in 2016. But it’s not just about giving money. You can also give your time by volunteering at a local school, shelter, or charity here in Northwest Arkansas. Above all, the call is to give back to a local charity that resonates with you. For more information, click here.

The Network of Executive women is holding their December Mixer at the Record in downtown Bentonville this evening. You can mix and mingle with industry professionals and celebrate the holidays with delicious apps, drinks, and swag bags. The event opens with registration at 4:30 p.m. and is set to conclude at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Get your fill of good vibes and great food this “Tunes-day” at JJ’s grill in Fayetteville with the soulful stylings of Vocalist/Guitarist Abbey Pierce. She will be performing at the JJ’s Grill that’s off of Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. She starts performing at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap up at 7:00 p.m., just in time to see the Razorbacks take on the Governors of Austin Peay. For more information, click here.

The Razorback Men’s Basketball team is bringing their 7-0 record into Bud Walton arena to kick off December. Tip-off for the game is 7:00 P.M. There are still some tickets remaining and ticket prices start at $15. For more information, click here.