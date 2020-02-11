Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, February 11

Everybody…rock yo body…Backstreet’s back alright!!!! Big news in NWA, well at least for all of us who love boy bands and the 90’s, the Backstreet Boys are coming to the Walmart Amp. The “larger than life” group is extending their DNA World Tour and making a stop in NWA Sunday, August 23. So “quit playing games” with that special someone’s heart and grab tickets which go on sale Friday. Click here for details.

Get ready to bring it on the runway as NWA Fashion Week is set to return for spring shows April 16-18. Volunteers are needed to help pull off the fashion event of the year. If you’re a hair or make-up artist, there’s a chance for you to be a part of the backstage team. Make sure you follow NWA Fashion Week on social media to stay in know of this year’s events. Click here to volunteer, and email Rebecca: rebecca@nwafw.com, if you’re interested in being on the hair and makeup team.

Also happening the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra presents An Evening with a Maestro. Chef Krishna Verma will be joining Maestro Steven Byess to prepare the perfect Valentine’s date night from 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. at Record in Bentonville. The event will pair food, wine and music for five different courses each one will feature music performed by a special guest from APO. Click here for tickets.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with the whole family at the Valentines Parent + Me Date Night at Fun City Pizza from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will be food, games, make and take crafts and more. There are several ticket options available for parents and kids. You are asked to purchase tickets in advance and they are limited. Click here for details.

United Way NWA supports 211, a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Click here to donate and learn more.